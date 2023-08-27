Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New $11.68 Million Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 74,458 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,682,000. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,245. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNG. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.