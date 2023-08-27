Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 158,906 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 158,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,421,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,205,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a market cap of $205.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.



