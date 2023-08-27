Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,007 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.3 %

IBM traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.35. 3,660,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,439. The stock has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.24. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

