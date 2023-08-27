Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.7% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,222,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.95.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded up $3.10 on Friday, hitting $242.57. 3,541,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.04. The company has a market cap of $451.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.