Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.67.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $136.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.53. Visteon has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.51 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Visteon

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,675. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 4.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 28.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

