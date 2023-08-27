Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Short Interest Down 47.8% in August

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the July 31st total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vivakor stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vivakor as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VIVK stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. Vivakor has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.59.

Vivakor ( NASDAQ:VIVK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter. Vivakor had a negative net margin of 31.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.14%.

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

