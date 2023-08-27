VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VZIO. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $5.59 on Thursday. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.82, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.66.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. VIZIO had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VIZIO will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $306,732.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,000.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 50,867 shares of company stock valued at $331,441 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in VIZIO by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in VIZIO by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in VIZIO by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 7.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

