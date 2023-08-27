vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

VTVT stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -1.19.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

