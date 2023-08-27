W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 739.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,545,000 after buying an additional 960,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,792,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,653,000 after buying an additional 269,881 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,098,000 after buying an additional 219,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $743.38.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.9 %

GWW stock opened at $714.56 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $483.19 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $743.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $699.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.