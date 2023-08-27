Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,324 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up about 4.3% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $11,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $601,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.27. 18,873,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,081,386. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.72.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

