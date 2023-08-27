Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Reduced by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 22,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Waste Management by 9.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,306,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,270,000 after acquiring an additional 200,310 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.78. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.23.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

