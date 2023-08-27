Wedbush Lowers DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has $115.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $155.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.18 EPS.

DKS has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $111.67 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $152.61. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.59 and a 200-day moving average of $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

In other news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $1,240,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,697 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after buying an additional 25,733 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,860 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,034 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

