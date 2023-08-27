Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.05.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $89.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 153.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $749,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $749,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $141,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,886,556.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,496. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

