WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Up 79.5% in August

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the July 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WEED Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BUDZ remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Friday. 6,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,976. WEED has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

Get WEED alerts:

About WEED

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases and animal ailments. It is involved in the cultivation and harvesting cannabis and hemp for research, product development, processing, manufacturing, and sale of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products, services, therapeutics, and treatments for the medical applications.

Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.