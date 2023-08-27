WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Up 79.5% in August

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the July 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
WEED Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BUDZ remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Friday. 6,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,976. WEED has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.
About WEED
