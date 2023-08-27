Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) PT Lowered to $14.60 at HSBC

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HSBC from $18.00 to $14.60 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WB. 58.com restated a downgrade rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.46.

Get Weibo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Weibo

Weibo Price Performance

WB opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Weibo has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.66 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Weibo’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Weibo by 3.0% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,963,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,949,000 after purchasing an additional 174,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Weibo by 149.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weibo by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,555,000 after acquiring an additional 340,154 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Weibo by 11.1% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,149,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,293,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Weibo by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,688,000 after acquiring an additional 65,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.