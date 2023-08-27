Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 230 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,660,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,439. The company has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.24.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

