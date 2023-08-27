Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of X traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,680,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,110,700. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $32.52.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

