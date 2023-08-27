Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for 0.4% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,959 shares of company stock worth $28,651,609 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE APO traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.15. 1,278,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $87.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

