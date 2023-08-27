Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 640 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of RTX by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of RTX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,737,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.82 and its 200-day moving average is $95.94.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RTX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.