Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $5.65 on Friday, reaching $553.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,211. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $557.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.58 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.48.

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 726,748 shares of company stock worth $361,411,612 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

