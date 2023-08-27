Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,044,000 after buying an additional 628,643 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,016,000 after buying an additional 504,499 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GTLS traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $166.01. 215,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,579. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $908.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CL King lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.86.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

