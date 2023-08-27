Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 47,122 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,122 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 27,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $875,888.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 955,587 shares in the company, valued at $30,922,795.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 27,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $875,888.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 955,587 shares in the company, valued at $30,922,795.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $835,794.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,221,416 shares in the company, valued at $39,525,021.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.4 %

CG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,184. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

