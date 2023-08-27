Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 0.6% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 4.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Target by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.79. 7,279,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.87. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $120.75 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.66.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

