Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $290.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

SHW has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $264.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The company has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.31.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.