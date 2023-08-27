Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,329,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,102,915 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $124,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,394,000 after buying an additional 729,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,774,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,377,000 after buying an additional 579,206 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,602,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,364,000 after acquiring an additional 571,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,534,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,859,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

