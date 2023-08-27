Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the July 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WEA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. 17,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,487. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 459.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.