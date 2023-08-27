Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC cut its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,553 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Western Digital by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $651,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,702,000 after acquiring an additional 163,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Western Digital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,893,000 after acquiring an additional 80,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,958,000 after acquiring an additional 184,822 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $47.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Mizuho decreased their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.39.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

