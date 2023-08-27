Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Down 86.9% in August

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the July 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

WTHVF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 64,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,078. Westhaven Gold has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

