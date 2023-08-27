Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Down 86.9% in August

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the July 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Westhaven Gold Stock Performance
WTHVF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 64,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,078. Westhaven Gold has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
