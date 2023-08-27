WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Short Interest Update

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,380,000 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the July 31st total of 44,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Bruce Dunlevie sold 5,406,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $1,081,260.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,065,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,001.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get WeWork alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeWork

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in WeWork by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,546,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 3,230,338 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in WeWork by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 230,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 72,939 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WE. Mizuho cut shares of WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WE

WeWork Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of WE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 25,316,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,065,584. WeWork has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.86.

WeWork’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, September 5th. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, September 4th.

WeWork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.