Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Short Interest Update

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wharf Stock Performance

WARFY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. 139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. Wharf has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Wharf Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from Wharf’s previous dividend of $0.04. Wharf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.99%.

Wharf Company Profile

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

