WhiteCoin Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $15.55 million and $1.64 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00249898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00014659 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00017731 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000471 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003770 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

