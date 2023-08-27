WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the July 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

WildBrain Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WLDBF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,762. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. WildBrain has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

