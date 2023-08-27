William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Arhaus in a report released on Wednesday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arhaus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Arhaus Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.51. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $15.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 262.9% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 132,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 96,207 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

In other Arhaus news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $138,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,724,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,242,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arhaus news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $138,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,724,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,242,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $844,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

