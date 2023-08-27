Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.65.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $140.47 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $167.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average is $124.17.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $2,021,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $3,629,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $24,837,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.4% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

