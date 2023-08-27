Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $260.00 at JMP Securities

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $252.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.59.

Get Workday alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Workday

Workday Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $236.97 on Friday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $240.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.75. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at $30,795,155.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 13.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.