Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $288.00 at Piper Sandler

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Workday from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Workday from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.59.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $236.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.69, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $1,094,085.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at $30,804,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $1,094,085.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at $30,804,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,767,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,080,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Workday by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

