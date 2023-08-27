Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Short Interest Up 90.5% in August

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Worksport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WKSPW opened at $0.40 on Friday. Worksport has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.

