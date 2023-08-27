World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives $110.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $113.69 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $118.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $38,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 85.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

