Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Up 62.2% in August

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Worldline Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WRDLY stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. Worldline has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

