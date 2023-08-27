WOW-token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $231.90 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $231.90 million and $1.30 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003292 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007733 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000489 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00007018 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.