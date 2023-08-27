Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Cap Reaches $502.61 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $216.43 or 0.00832213 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $502.61 million and $31.56 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,322,243 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

