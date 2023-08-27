Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Hits Market Capitalization of $70.00 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $6,007.31 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,093,126,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,093,072,484 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05239194 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5,366.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

