XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.40

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and traded as high as $5.93. XBiotech shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 6,782 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on XBiotech in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XBiotech
XBiotech Trading Down 2.4 %
Institutional Trading of XBiotech
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in XBiotech by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in XBiotech by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 31,713 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in XBiotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in XBiotech by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About XBiotech
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than XBiotech
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.