XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.40

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2023

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBITGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and traded as high as $5.93. XBiotech shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 6,782 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on XBiotech in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

XBiotech Trading Down 2.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $172.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in XBiotech by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in XBiotech by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 31,713 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in XBiotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in XBiotech by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

Featured Articles

