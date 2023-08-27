XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.40

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and traded as high as $5.93. XBiotech shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 6,782 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on XBiotech in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

XBiotech Trading Down 2.4 %

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $172.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in XBiotech by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in XBiotech by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 31,713 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in XBiotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in XBiotech by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XBiotech

(Get Free Report)

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

Featured Articles

