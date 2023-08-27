XSGD Trading Up 0.6% This Week (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $45.83 million and approximately $281,750.22 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,098,661 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

