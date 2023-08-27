Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Bought by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Ziff Davis worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 906,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,769,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,100,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,008,000 after purchasing an additional 481,473 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $715,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 430.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 131,879 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $58,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,356.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ziff Davis news, CFO Bret Richter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.13 per share, for a total transaction of $118,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,046.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Rossen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $58,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,356.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $765,310. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZD stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.29. 201,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,506. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.83. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

