Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,668 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 2.66% of Ziff Davis worth $98,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 906,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,769,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,100,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,008,000 after purchasing an additional 481,473 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 430.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Ziff Davis stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $94.58.

Insider Activity

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. Research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $588,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,063,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bret Richter acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.13 per share, for a total transaction of $118,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $304,046.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $588,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,063,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $765,310. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.