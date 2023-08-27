Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $115.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.06. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

