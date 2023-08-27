Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,005,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.67.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $182.82 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.11. The firm has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

