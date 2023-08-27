Zuora’s (ZUO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Zuora has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.81 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $117,038.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $117,038.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 38,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $386,295.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,535 in the last 90 days. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zuora by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after buying an additional 546,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zuora by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,030,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,005,000 after buying an additional 343,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zuora by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,109,000 after buying an additional 267,641 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Zuora by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,144,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,433,000 after buying an additional 34,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Zuora by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,641,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after buying an additional 467,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

