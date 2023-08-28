10,430 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Bought by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UCTT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 813.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on UCTT. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.
Ultra Clean Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,442. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 2.00.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.98 million.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ultra Clean Company Profile
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
